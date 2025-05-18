Tottenham take on Narromine
Tottenham Central School took on Narromine Public School on Thursday 1st May in a fantastic PSSA Netball knockout match. Both teams played their hearts out, showing great teamwork and sportsmanship throughout. It was a close game, but Narromine came away with the win. “We’re incredibly proud of our players and the amazing effort they put in on the court. A big thank you to Narromine for hosting the game and to the students who did a great job umpiring.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Announcing SRC Members
Tullibigeal Central School announced their SRC Members for 2025 recently. [...]
Maintaining a strong rugby league partnership
By Melissa Blewitt St Mary’s Rugby League Club has [...]
Tottenham take on Narromine
Tottenham Central School took on Narromine Public School on Thursday [...]
Condobolin Pony Club pauses to reflect on ANZAC Day
Pony Club members and their horses during 2025 ANZAC Day. [...]
Students make it to Semi Finals
On Friday 2nd May, Tottenham Central School Tennis team took [...]
Baking and studying
On Thursday 1st May, Ivanhoe Central School students baked anzac [...]