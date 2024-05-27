Tottenham organisations to benefit from 2023-24 Volunteer Grants

Two Tottenham organisations will benefit from funding to support local volunteers under the Australian Government’s 2023-24 Volunteer Grants program.

Tottenham Horse and Sports and Gymkhana Club Incorporated will receive $4,500, while Tottenham Pony Club has secured $1,000.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton announced a total of $66,225 in funding has been approved for 31 volunteer groups in the Parkes electorate on Monday, 6 May.

“Congratulations to each of the successful groups who have received a much-needed funding boost,” Mr Coulton said.

“I know many of our local organisations have been struggling during the current cost-of-living crisis as fewer people have the capacity to donate, while their own bills continue to rise.

“These grants will help ease some of that pressure and help our community groups to invest in projects that will enable them to continue the great work they do in communities across the Parkes electorate.”

The Volunteer Grants program provides organisations with grants of between $1,0000 and $5,000 to purchase small equipment items, contribute towards the cost of training courses and background checks, and to help reimburse volunteers for the cost of their fuel or transport.