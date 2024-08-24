Tottenham Branch of the CWA Oxley Group Council Meeting

Members came from as far as the Far West, Warren, Trangie, Forbes, Parkes Trundle and Tullamore 31 Members were present on the day.

Sue Baxter our master of ceremonies had engaged our Guest speaker Craig Semple who was retired Policeman, he spoke about his time in the force as a detective and the pressures of his job which lead to him succumbing to PTSD and other mental health issues leading to a break down, once acknowledging with the help of a friend that he did need to reach out and get the help that he needed it turned his life around.

He managed to find volunteering very rewarding and an integral path for himself and others throughout his journey, He has written a book “The cop that fell to earth” The Black Dog organisation and RMPH were his launching pad on the road to empowerment reaching out to others, learning to share his story has enabled acknowledgement of profound positives in seeing and hearing the impact that he builds with others that under value there worth. The opportunity of travelling around the country side giving talks to school children and adults along the way has built the gratitude he holds dear by getting help that he needed to bring his life’s values back to at the very least “Liking himself” in giving back as much as he can to all communities he comes across that they are not alone as there are so many that hide behind their tuff exterior not revealing their suffering that not only impacts their lives but also their loved ones around them.

There is no immunity to mental health it can happen to any one of us, learning how to rise up step by step can take a life time never be ashamed in reaching out to learn coping mechanisms it can save you or someone else.

Would like to acknowledge all our Guests and the Volunteers for providing us with great food and assisted us in pulling of a great day, Thank you!

Report and Images contributed.