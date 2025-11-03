Tom becomes Life Member

Trundle P & A Association held their AGM and General Meeting Wednesday 15th October.

“Congratulations to our incoming President Karl Turner and our dedicated committee who continue to promote the agricultural and creative industries in our district.” read a post by Sal Capell on the Trundle Show Facebook group.

Following the meeting there was a formal presentation of Life Membership made to Tom Morgan (right) for his lifetime of volunteering with the Show Society.

His service of well over 60 years on the committee as well as his stewardship of the Cattle Section and support of the Society is greatly appreciated.

It was wonderful to see his family attend the presentation and join in congratulating him on such dedicated service.

Source and Image Credits: Sal Capell via Trundle Show Facebook group. Photos taken by Sonia Durning.