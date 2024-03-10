Tile Mural finally installed after long wait

The Ungarie Central School tile ‘Connection’ mural has finally made it onto the wall of the hall after many setbacks.

The project was inspired by a ‘Legacy’ tile display on Melbourne’s graffiti walk. This project began in 2022 with some of the tiles on display at The Art Show. The kiln being decommissioned and time constraints effected its completion that year. With some external help for firing the tiles during 2023 the project was finalised. Students did an amazing job of creating glazed clay tiles representing something they felt connected to.

Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page.