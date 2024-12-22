THROWBACK 2019: Quota Year 12 Mother Daughter Dinner

SEPTEMBER 2019:

Condobolin Friends of Quota held their annual ‘Mother/Mentor Daughter’ dinner at the Senior Citizens Hall August 2019. Condobolin Friends of Quota members came together and prepared a wonderful dinner for the young ladies in Year 12 and their mothers. Year 12 advisor Rachel Waller was also invited to the event. Jo Tomlinson, former student of Condobolin High School was guest speaker on the night and spoke to the group about the choices she has made, the advice she was given and the positive outcomes that have led her to where she is today, doing the things she loves. President Ros L’Estrange welcomed everyone on behalf of the Condobolin Friends of Quota and wished all of the students the best of luck in the Higher School Certificate. Past President of Quota International Carolyn Rice, was also a special guest at the event. Each of the Year 12 students was presented with a gift at the conclusion of the evening. From all reports everyone had a wonderful time. MB/ Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.