THROWBACK 2019: Digging deep for cancer research

AUGUST 2019:

A very enjoyable evening was held at The Hall in July 2019.

The purpose of the event was to help Baden and Gini Hall in their fundraising efforts during Dry July.

There was music and a fashion parade, complete with a very unique “hand-stand, red carpet walk” from one of the very handsome male models!

Guest enjoyed canapes, drinks and a good catch up.

A donation of $1,020 has been made to Cancer Research.

Organisers would like to say a very big thank you to all who attended and made the night a great success.