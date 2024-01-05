Three Decades Of Service

Jo-Lynn Pawsey’s recently celebrated an amazing three decades of dedication! On Wednesday, 29 November, the team at Condobolin Health Service honoured Jo-Lynn Pawsey’s remarkable 30 years of service. “Jo-Lynn is an invaluable member of our Support Services team, and her commitment has truly made a lasting impact,” a post on the Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page read. “To mark this incredible milestone, the team surprised her with a delightful morning tea and a special presentation.” Thank you, Jo-Lynn for everything you do! Image Credit: Western NSW Local Health District Facebook Page.