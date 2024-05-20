Beginning History Unit

Condobolin Public School students in Classes in K6P and K6J began their history unit for the Term on Friday, 3 May. They learned about the different places in Australia that First Nations People live, and they created dioramas of these environments, using resources sourced from nature. Their beautiful works of art are now in display in the library for the school community to admire. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 16/05/2024

