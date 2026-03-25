Thea attends trial

On Tuesday 3rd March, Lake Cargelligo Central School student Thea travelled to Wagga to trial for the NSW Girls Australian Football team. Displaying sportsmanship, dedication, and a remarkable work rate, Thea gave it her all on the field. “We are so proud of your commitment to the game, Thea!” read a comment in the schools recent newsletter. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.