Thea attends trial
On Tuesday 3rd March, Lake Cargelligo Central School student Thea travelled to Wagga to trial for the NSW Girls Australian Football team. Displaying sportsmanship, dedication, and a remarkable work rate, Thea gave it her all on the field. “We are so proud of your commitment to the game, Thea!” read a comment in the schools recent newsletter. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.
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