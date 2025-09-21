The Great CBCA Amazing Race!
On Tuesday 19th August, Trundle Central School Year 3/4 class took on an epic literary adventure with their very own CBCA Amazing Race!
The students solved riddles, enabling them to unlock a secret location where a specific task was kept. These tasks challenged the students to explore many of this year’s CBCA Book of the Year Shortlisted Texts in high-energy, action-packed challenges!
Working in teams, they navigated reading challenges, creative tasks, and activities that brought each story to life. Not only did they have a blast, but they also deepened their love for reading, storytelling, and teamwork.
“A big shoutout to our amazing readers, enthusiastic racers, and inspiring authors who created these unforgettable books. What a way to celebrate Australian literature!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
