The Dakota Dc-3 Has Officially Reopened!

Media Release

What a beautiful day in West Wyalong as we officially opened the refurbished Dakota DC-3 in Lions Park!

The historic aircraft, which has been a much-loved West Wyalong landmark since arriving in town in 1983, has now been given a new lease on life following a major restoration project.

The opening, held on Saturday 15th August, was attended by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Captain Gavin Fairs, Commander Fleet Air Arm Services, Mayor Brian Monaghan, Rob Weincke representing his son Brandon Weincke from West Wyalong Service and Repairs, West Wyalong Lions Club President Bill Dean and Bland Shire Councillors along with many community members who gathered to celebrate this special piece of local history.

And what better way to mark the occasion than with a spectacular flyover from a historic DC-3 from HARS Aviation Museum – Albion Park, whose flyover gave everyone gathered an unforgettable sight and added an extra special touch to the celebrations.

A huge thank you to the crew for making the journey to join us and be part of the day.

The refurbishment project was funded by the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund, with Bland Shire Council overseeing the project and 13 local businesses and tradespeople playing a major role in bringing the Dakota back to life including West Wyalong Service and Repairs.

A special thank you to everyone who played a part in bringing the Dakota back to its former glory. The aircraft now stands proudly once again in Lions Park – preserving a piece of our aviation history and welcoming visitors to West Wyalong for many years to come.

Media Release and Images sourced from Bland Shire Council Facebook page.