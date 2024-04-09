The Biggest Veggie Crunch
Thursday 21st March, Lake Cargelligo Central School took part in The Biggest Vegie Crunch, trying to beat the record in NSW for the highest number of students eating vegies at the same time. We had lots of fruit and vegetables to share, with lots of students trying some raw vegies for the first time. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
