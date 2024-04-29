Year 12 Car Wash

Lake Cargelligo Central School students were busy all day on Wednesday 10th Aprul with lots of dirty cars to wash after the recent rain. “We would like to thank the community members who took part, supporting our senior students. Thanks must also go to the Year 12 student who came prepared with a gurney, and to Mr McMullen for his support. Well done to all involved.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.