Sharks play round 1

The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League teams played their first round on Sunday 7th April. The teams versed the Hay Magpies. The following are the team Player award recipients. Under 7’s tag – Lily and Emmerson, Under 8’s tackle – Nevaeh and William, Under 9’s tag – Matilda and Billie, Under 10’s tackle- Jai, Rory and Cole, Under 11’s tag- Jake and Emmy and Under 13’s tag – Tahlai and Sophia. Source and Image Credits: Mel Loftus vias the Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Facebook group.