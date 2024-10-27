Thanking the Trundle P&F
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School sent out a heartfelt thank you to their amazing P&F who organised pizza and juice for lunch on Wednesday 25th September. This was enjoyed by all the students and staff, to acknowledge a terrific term of learning! “We appreciate having a wonderful school community who support us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Parick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
