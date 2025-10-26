Terror’s Brainwave Bash Trivia Night

The Tottenham Terrors’ Brainwave Bash Trivia Night was an absolutely incredible evening — filled with laughs, games, tricky questions, and plenty of fun.

“We are so excited to share that, thanks to the incredible support of our community, we raised just over $6,000 towards our goal of building a netball court!” read a post from Tottenham Terror’s Facebook page.

Congratulations to the winners, Hewitt Starr Brains!

“Finally, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who came along, joined a table, donated a prize, helped organise, or supported the night in any way. Your generosity and encouragement mean the world to us, and we’re so proud of what we achieved together. Here’s to the Terrors and to our amazing community! A night to truely remember!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Terror’s Facebook page.