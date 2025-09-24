Terrific result for Tullinga – 100% clearance average $5,413 and top $16,000

Editorial

The sudden storm, with water running through the shed and lack of connectivity, did not dampen the bidders support at the Tullinga Dorper Studs 4th Annual Sale on Wednesday the 10th of September.

Stud Principal Hamish Wald said, “We would like to thank ALL supporters, purchasers and underbidders. It was an enormous day, and we couldn’t do it without the help of some very important people and local businesses.”

“The lamb market is currently in a really good, positive place driven by the worldwide demand for protein and the transition into dorpers which was reflected in our results. We are pleased with this as our clients are seeing reward for their years of effort and good management. We hope the markets continue to hold, and the rain continues to fall for the rest of the season.”

“We had a tremendous day having 100% clearance from both returning clients and numerous new clients. We are extremely grateful for the support in our program from returning clients and wonderful to see some new faces. The result was well beyond expectations and for that we are sincerely overwhelmed and grateful. Thank you all who attended, watched on-line and wished us luck.

The top price ram was Lot 12, a proven sire Tullinga FatYak, he was purchased for $16,000 by BlueBush Dorpers from Hay, NSW. Second top price of $14,000 was Lot 11 who went to Fair Family Farms, Lake Cargelligo NSW. 126/126 rams were sold to average $5413.”