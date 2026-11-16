A generous donation to Born to Read

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Born to Read Committee has received a $1,500 donation from Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin to help fund its annual Born to Read Spectacular.

The donation was presented to Condobolin Born to Read President Amy Milne and Vice President Heidi Ritchie by Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin Fresh Food Manager Thomas Gilpin on Friday, 30 October.

The funds were raised through the IGA Community Chest Program, which allows customers to support local community organisations through their everyday grocery purchases.

A percentage of sales from products displaying the IGA Community Chest logo is credited to the store’s Community Chest account. Special catalogue promotions also contribute to the fundraising initiative.

Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin have donated more than $30,000 to local community organisations in recent years through its ongoing support of community initiatives.

Amy and Heidi expressed their appreciation for the contribution, which will assist with the costs of staging the annual literacy event.

“Condobolin Born to Read is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Chamen’s Supa IGA and their Community Chest Program,” they said.

The Born to Read Spectacular encourages a love of reading and literacy among local children through activities and experiences designed to make reading enjoyable.

Chamen’s IGA and Liquor Condobolin owner Andrew Chamen said supporting local organisations remained an important part of the business.

“Supporting our local legends is what we are all about. Thank you to everyone who shops local with us – your support is what allows us to give back to the community groups that make Condobolin such a great place to live,” he said.