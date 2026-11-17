Another Successful HPGE Session

Students from across the West Wyalong network of schools came together for the seventh session of our High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) art program, led by Mrs Hayward.

During this hands-on workshop, students created bird sculptures to be mounted on round log bases. They shaped bodies from foil, fashioned legs from wire and explored joining techniques before layering plaster bandages to build strong, detailed sculptures.

Other students continued developing their canvas artworks from previous sessions, adding layers and details to bring their ideas to life.

“It was wonderful to see the creativity, patience and care shown as students extended their artistic skills and worked alongside other young artists.” a post on the schools Facebook page read.

“With only one session to go before our exhibition, we can’t wait to see their finished artworks on display!”

Source: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.