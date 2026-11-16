Happy Halloween!

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin was transformed into a spooky celebration on Saturday, 31 October, as children took to the streets dressed in their Halloween best.

Youngsters embraced the occasion with an array of colourful and creative costumes, with witches, ghosts, superheroes and other spooky characters adding plenty of Halloween spirit to the town.

Adding to the atmosphere, many local households decorated their homes with Halloween-themed displays, including pumpkins, cobwebs and other spooky decorations, helping create a festive backdrop for the evening’s celebrations.

While Halloween is now widely associated with trick-or-treating, dressing up and collecting sweets, the celebration has a history dating back more than 2,000 years.

Its origins are generally traced to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated in parts of Ireland, Scotland and other areas of Europe to mark the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter.

The Celts believed the boundary between the living and spirit worlds became less distinct on the night of 31 October, with bonfires and costumes forming part of the traditional celebrations.

The name Halloween developed from ‘All Hallows’ Eve’, referring to the evening before All Saints’ Day on 1 November in the Christian calendar.

Over centuries, these traditions evolved, with Irish and Scottish immigrants helping introduce many familiar Halloween customs, including carved lanterns and dressing up, to North America during the 19th century. Trick-or-treating subsequently became a popular feature of the celebration.

Today, Halloween is enjoyed in many countries, including Australia, where it provides an opportunity for children and families to embrace the fun of dressing up, decorating homes and sharing treats.