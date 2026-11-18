Prostate cancer care concerns for Ivanhoe and western

By Melissa Blewitt

Concerns have been raised about the future of specialist prostate cancer nursing services for men in Ivanhoe and surrounding communities following a Federal Government decision to redirect funding from an existing national nursing program.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey MP has criticised the Albanese Government’s decision to end Commonwealth funding for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia’s (PCFA) specialist nursing program in June 2027.

The decision could affect access to specialist prostate cancer care for men in Ivanhoe, Wilcannia, White Cliffs, Tibooburra, Broken Hill and other communities across western NSW.

The Federal Government will redirect $46.5 million over five years to the McGrath Foundation to fund 60.5 full-time-equivalent prostate cancer nursing positions.

According to PCFA, the change will affect 96 Commonwealth-funded nurses within its national network of 131 specialist practitioners.

Mr Chaffey raised the issue in Federal Parliament during the most recent parliamentary sitting, expressing concerns about the potential consequences for men living in regional and remote communities.

He said he had already been contacted by people concerned about the future of specialist prostate cancer services in western NSW.

“I’m advised the decision will put hundreds of men in Broken Hill, Tibooburra, White Cliffs, Wilcannia, Ivanhoe and the entire region at risk. They will no longer have access to specialist care,” Mr Chaffey said.

“It is likely to mean the end of the very successful Cancer Community Support Group and an end to tailored specialist care.”

Mr Chaffey said the issue was particularly concerning for men in remote communities, where access to hospitals and specialist medical services often involved travelling considerable distances.

According to PCFA, men living in regional and remote Australia have a 24 per cent higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than those living in metropolitan areas.

“Men in regional and remote Australia have a 24 per cent higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than men in metropolitan areas, according to the PCFA, and yet this is where funding is being cut,” Mr Chaffey said.

“We need more specialist care in regional and remote areas, not less. We are talking about men who are living hundreds of kilometres from a major hospital and often from specialist care.”

PCFA has also released consultation findings indicating 96 per cent of participating affected nurses opposed the funding decision, with concerns raised about the potential loss of prostate-specific expertise and continuity of patient care.

While acknowledging the work undertaken by the McGrath Foundation, Mr Chaffey said existing PCFA services also deserved continued government support.

“I do not have concerns with the McGrath Foundation. They do an amazing job. But the PCFA also provide important care and deserve funding for existing services,” he said.

Mr Chaffey has joined Shadow Minister for Regional Health Dr Anne Webster in calling on the Federal Government to release the evidence supporting its decision and explain how the changes would benefit patients in regional and remote Australia.

“We are seeking a guarantee that no regional community will be left with less access to specialist prostate cancer nursing care because of this decision,” he said.