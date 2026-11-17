Colour Run brings school community together

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School students enjoyed an afternoon of colour, laughter and fun while helping raise funds for an exciting new ninja-style playground at the school on Friday, 30 October.

The Colour Run was organised by the Condobolin Public School Parents and Citizens (P&C) Association as part of its fundraising efforts to purchase new playground equipment.

The proposed ninja-style playground will provide students with more opportunities to be active, challenge themselves and work together during break times.

Students and their families got behind the fundraising initiative, with some impressive individual and class efforts helping boost the total raised.

One student raised an outstanding $1,630, while other top individual fundraisers collected $1,450, $1,400, $1,170 and $730 respectively. Many other students also made valuable contributions.

Class 5/6N topped the classroom fundraising tally with an impressive $4,020, followed by 1S with $3,915, 5/6R with $3,841, 3/4H with $2,970 and K1/B with $2,805.

Condobolin Public School described the event as a huge success, with students, families and staff coming together for a memorable community occasion.

The school thanked its P and C for organising the Colour Run and acknowledged the enthusiastic support of families and the wider community.

The P and C also expressed its appreciation to everyone who contributed, highlighting the efforts of business sponsors, staff, students, parents and friends who helped around the course, in the canteen and with the clean-up.

Special thanks were extended to John Small and Pic Fyfe, Charlie and Tarmia Haworth, and Condobolin Preschool, which came to the rescue with an emergency delivery of colour.

P and C committee members and their families were also recognised for the time and effort they put into making the event possible.

The P and C said the fundraising would go towards a significant investment in modern, long-lasting playground equipment, although there was still some way to go before the target was reached.

The committee indicated another fundraising event would be held next year as it continues working towards bringing the playground project to life.

The Colour Run highlighted the strong community support behind the project, with every donation helping create an exciting new outdoor space for Condobolin Public School students.