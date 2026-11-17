Successful Afternoon on the Green!

By Hayley Egan

A very successful ‘Afternoon on the Green’ was held on Saturday 17th October at the Trundle Golf Club.

Hosted by the Trundle Children’s Centre, the fundraiser bought 50 golfers along with plenty of families together for a day of fun and laughter.

Those wanting to have an afternoon of golf hit the field for 9 holes of 3 person ambrose.

If golf wasn’t for you, plenty of other activities were available, including a free jumping castle, face painting and entertainment by Kent Eastwood.

A BBQ dinner was also available along with stalls by the Trundle Children’s Centre.

A very popular aspect of the day was the raffle and live auction. Many great prizes were up for grabs, including a trampoline, artwork from local artists, weekend trips away and plenty more!

“We are incredibly proud to share that we raised just over $16,000 towards building our new Children’s Centre!” read a post on the centre’s Facebook page.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came along, participated, volunteered, sponsored, donated and supported the day. Events like this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity and spirit of our amazing community.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the Trundle community. Your generosity and encouragement mean so much to us as we work towards building our new Children’s Centre.

“We look forward to sharing more updates with the community soon as we continue our journey towards creating a new centre for our little ones and future generations. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for being part of our journey!” the post concluded.

The Trundle Children’s Centre are working on raising funds for a new childcare facility.

Earlier this year, TCC secured a $3 million grant to build a new facility and demolish the current one.

Though the funding is extremely helpful in the goal of creating a new facility, the grant does not cover many other costs and needs for the new building. Because of this, TCC had to increase their efforts in fundraising to raise the rest on their own.

While the grant is generous, it comes with some important conditions and limitations.

The centre needs to commit and spend $200,000 of their own funds first to be eligible for the government funding. This is a significant outlay for a not-for-profit community run pre-school and a reason why they began actively seeking donations and sponsorships.

Due to the funding only covering the costs of the demolition and construction of the buildings, the additional expenses for furnishing, the creation of a new safe bus drop-off zone and landscaping need to be financed seperately and on top of the $200,000 contribution mentioned earlier.

Because of this, the centre has been working hard to fundraise to help reach their goals.

Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.