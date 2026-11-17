Almost $6 million for Barwon community projects

By Melissa Blewitt

Communities across the Barwon electorate, including Ivanhoe, Cobar and Nyngan, will share in almost $6 million in NSW Government funding for projects aimed at improving local facilities, encouraging participation and strengthening community connections.

The investment has been announced under the NSW Government’s Active Regional Communities Package, with funding allocated to a range of sporting, cultural, health and community infrastructure projects across western and far western NSW.

Member for Barwon Roy Butler welcomed the funding, saying the successful projects reflected the different priorities of regional communities and would deliver lasting benefits, particularly in some of the state’s most remote areas.

Among the local projects receiving support is $497,277 for improvements to the Nyngan Showground and Racecourse precinct, $310,010 for the Cobar Community Courts Inclusive Multi-Sport Upgrade and $239,764 for the Ivanhoe Pool Activation and Youth Participation Project.

The Ivanhoe project will focus on encouraging greater use of the local pool and providing more opportunities for young people to participate in community activities.

The Cobar Community Courts project will support improvements to facilities designed to provide more inclusive opportunities for residents to take part in sport and recreation.

In Nyngan, the funding will contribute to improvements across the showground and racecourse precinct, an important local venue for community events and activities.

Other major allocations across Barwon include $1 million for the Walgett Sportsground Upgrade, incorporating new lighting and female-friendly amenities; $1 million for the Collarenebri Health and Wellbeing Community Hub; and $941,110 for the Renshaw Sporting Complex Pavilion Upgrade in Bourke.

Broken Hill will receive $850,000 for the Alma Institute Refurbishment and Community Amenities Upgrade, while $628,822 has been allocated to the Dharriwaa Elders Group community hub project in Walgett.

Additional funding will support a range of smaller community, sporting and cultural initiatives, including junior tennis facility upgrades in Broken Hill, arts and wellbeing programs in Wee Waa, youth creative industries programs in Brewarrina, the Bourke Camel Racing event, literary and arts activities across far western NSW and sporting facility improvements in Gilgandra.

Mr Butler said the funding recognised that communities had different needs, with projects ranging from sporting infrastructure and health services to cultural facilities and opportunities for young people.

“Strong communities are built around local facilities, events and organisations that bring people together,” Mr Butler said.

“These projects will create opportunities for people to participate in sport, improve wellbeing, celebrate local culture and stay connected to their communities.”

Mr Butler congratulated the councils, community organisations and volunteers involved in securing funding, acknowledging the community leadership behind the successful applications.