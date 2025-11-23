Term 3 Attendance achievers
Well done to Ungarie Central School’s Silver (95%+) and Gold (100%) attendance achievers for Term 3 — keep up the good work! Turning up each day keeps you connected, learning and building great habits for life. Every day counts! Isla Rossiter received the Gold Attendance Award for 100% attendance in Term 3. The Silver Attendance Award was presented to students that had 95% and above attendance in Term 3. These awards were presented to Marvel Hock, Daisy Rossiter, Olivia Rossiter, Shay-Lee Crofts, Mitchell Reid, Tahlia McKay, Connor Hoskinson, Ivy McKay, Lucy Ward, Oliva Webster, Hannah Jenkins and Claire Ward. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
