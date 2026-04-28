Term 1 Sports Grand Final

On Wednesday, Lake Cargelligo Central School held their exciting Term 1 Sports Grand Final, showcasing the skills, teamwork and sportsmanship of their students.

The match-ups for the day were:

Lachlan 2 vs Mitchell 1 – playing for 1st & 2nd place in Dodgeball

Oxley 2 vs Mitchell 2 – playing for 3rd & 4th place in Water Polo

Oxley 1 vs Lachlan 1 – playing for 5th & 6th place in Cricket

All teams competed with great enthusiasm and determination, making for a fantastic day of sport.

The overall team winners for the term were Lachlan 2, with Mitchell 1 awarded Runners-Up. Congratulations to both teams on their outstanding efforts throughout the term!

Students were also recognised for their individual performances, with the following awarded Best on Ground for the Grand Final:

Jillian Watts (Mitchell 1)

Jacob Munn (Lachlan 2)

Marley Mitchell (Mitchell 1)

Molly Sanson (Oxley 2)

Renji Cassasol (Oxley 1)

West McKinney (Lachlan 1)

The Best and Fairest awards for the term were also presented. Congratulations to Cecil Quinn, who was awarded overall Best and Fairest for Term 1. The Best and Fairest Runners-Up were Isaac Hutton and Ashton Harris. Well done to all students involved for their effort, teamwork and positive sportsmanship throughout the term.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.