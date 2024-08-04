Tennis Club hosts morning tea
West Wyalong Tennis Club held a lovely morning tea on Friday 19 July at 10.30 am to show off the new Clubhouse.
The local MP, Steph Cooke was in attendance, along with Bland Shire Officials.
All current, and past players and their families were invited, along with any spectators or generally interested or curious people.
The new Clubhouse is a wonderful community asset.
Source: West Wyalong Tennis Club Facebook page and Image Credits: I Love West Wyalong Facebook page.
