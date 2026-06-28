Team shows enthusiasm and teamwork

Condobolin Public School Rugby League team played in the Classic Shield at Dubbo on Thursday, 4 June. “Despite the rain and muddy conditions, their enthusiasm, teamwork and positive attitudes shone through from start to finish,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page. “Thank you to our families for their support and for transporting the boys to and from Dubbo. A special thank you to Nikki Read from WCC for her support, and to Ms Geeves and Mr Nathan for giving up their time to coach, encourage and support the team throughout the day.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.