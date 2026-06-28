Team shows enthusiasm and teamwork
Condobolin Public School Rugby League team played in the Classic Shield at Dubbo on Thursday, 4 June. “Despite the rain and muddy conditions, their enthusiasm, teamwork and positive attitudes shone through from start to finish,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page. “Thank you to our families for their support and for transporting the boys to and from Dubbo. A special thank you to Nikki Read from WCC for her support, and to Ms Geeves and Mr Nathan for giving up their time to coach, encourage and support the team throughout the day.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Learning, working and succeeding
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School students Joseph Packham [...]
Marion and Kiara sharing Wiradjuri Language
WCC Language Program’s Marion Packham and Kiara Morgan shared Wiradjuri [...]
Transitioning to Year Seven
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Transitioning from Year Six to Year [...]
Team shows enthusiasm and teamwork
Condobolin Public School Rugby League team played in the Classic [...]
Enan excels
Condobolin Public School’s Enan Small has qualified for the Cross [...]
Every millimetre counts
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt The Mixed Farming Systems Long-Term Lucerne [...]