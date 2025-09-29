TCS welcome Kinderstart students

On Wednesday 27th August, Tullibigeal Central School were thrilled to welcome their little Kinderstart students to “Big School” – Mitchell, Bowie, Lani, Rudy, Cody, Georgie, and Ella. They spent the morning exploring the school, crafting their names with playdough, borrowing from the library, and making lots of new friends. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.