TCS Hosts First HPGE Art Day
At the end of February, Mrs Hayward hosted the very first HPGE ‘Come and Try’ Art Day, and Tullibigeal Central School were thrilled to welcome students from Ardlethan, Ariah Park, Naradhan, Barellan, Weethalle, Condobolin, Ungarie, West Wyalong, Wyalong, Tallimba, Bogan Gate and Barmedman.
Throughout the day, students created a pencil drawing of a subject of their choice. The session was designed to build confidence, encourage creativity, and help students feel proud of their achievements — and by all accounts, that is exactly what happened.
It was wonderful to see students supporting one another, stepping outside their comfort zones, and producing artwork they were truly proud of.
“A huge thank you to Mrs Hayward for the time, care and effort she put into making the day such a success. We look forward to welcoming many students back for our upcoming art days later in the year.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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