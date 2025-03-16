TCS enjoy annual Swimming Carnival

A fabulous day was had by all at the Annual Tullamore Central School Swimming Carnival on Friday 14th February.

“Thank you to Miss Boden as our Sports Co-ordinator for preparing a very well organised event” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Students demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and support for their peers. Well done to each and every one of you! The winning Sports House for Swimming 2025 was… MACQUARIE!

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.