Ribbons create special memories

By Melissa Blewitt

For sisters Mahalia and Olianna Larry, the showjumping arena was one of the highlights of this year’s Condobolin Show.

The young spectators spent much of the day watching the competition, captivated by the action and clearly enjoying every moment.

Their enthusiasm did not go unnoticed by competitive showjumper Jake Tomlinson, who decided to make their day even more special.

At the conclusion of the competition, Jake handed his ribbons to the girls so they could take them home.

Judging by the smiles on their faces, the ribbons could not have found more enthusiastic new owners.

The thoughtful gesture was greatly appreciated by the girls’ mother, Bridgette Larry, who extended her thanks to Jake and said Mahalia and Olianna had loved watching him compete at the Condobolin Show.

The two ribbons now have pride of place hanging in the girls’ bedrooms.

While it may have been a small gesture, it created a lasting memory for two young showjumping fans – and perhaps inspired the next generation to one day take to the arena themselves.