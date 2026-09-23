Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to the 21 Tottenham Central School students who represented their school at the Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics Carnival on Thursday 27th August.
The students competed with enthusiasm, gave their best effort and, most importantly, demonstrated fantastic sportsmanship and pride in representing Tottenham Central School.
A special congratulations to Lila and Lewis, who have now qualified to compete at the PSSA Athletics Carnival on Friday 18 September.
“Well done to all 21 students on a fantastic day of athletics — you should all be very proud of your efforts!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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