Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics Carnival

Congratulations to the 21 Tottenham Central School students who represented their school at the Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics Carnival on Thursday 27th August.

The students competed with enthusiasm, gave their best effort and, most importantly, demonstrated fantastic sportsmanship and pride in representing Tottenham Central School.

A special congratulations to Lila and Lewis, who have now qualified to compete at the PSSA Athletics Carnival on Friday 18 September.

“Well done to all 21 students on a fantastic day of athletics — you should all be very proud of your efforts!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.