Brolga celebrates 80th birthday

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Sports Club was packed on Saturday, 29 August, as family and friends gathered to celebrate a special milestone for Max “Brolga” Ferguson.

Signs throughout the venue’s newly renovated bar set the tone for the evening, declaring: “The Man, The Myth, The Legend turns 80. Happy Birthday Brolga.”

His children, relatives and friends travelled from across the state to help Brolga celebrate his surprise 80th birthday, bringing together people from the many chapters of his long and colourful life.

Affectionately known as Brolga, Mr Ferguson has forged lifelong friendships with people from all walks of life. Throughout the years, he has taken on many roles – philosopher, songster, shearer, teller of tales and all-rounder – always willing to turn his hand to almost any task.

He is also known among his friends as a person who would go out of his way to lend a helping hand.

The affection and respect held for Brolga by his family and friends was evident throughout the evening, particularly during the speeches.

The family also presented him with a new guitar, purchased through a group effort, much to his delight.

Despite admitting that his birthday celebrations had begun as early as the Thursday before the party, Brolga was still keen to put the new instrument to use and played several songs for the gathering.

Following the speeches and the cutting of the birthday cake, guests settled in for an evening of live music provided by Brolga’s nephew, Tony Ferguson, and his sister, Julie Beddie.

It was a fitting celebration of 80 years of life, friendship, music and memories for a much-loved member of the community.