Peter celebrates with a party

By Anne Coffey

The Sports Club was buzzing again on Sunday the 30th of August as family and friends celebrated Peter Brassnett’s 60th Birthday. Peter’s siblings, Suszi, Robert and Gail returned to Condobolin for the occasion and Peter’s friend, many also customers, crowded the Sports Club to help him mark the auspicious day.

Deb, Peter’s wife made a speech welcoming and thanking everyone for attending at the cake cutting. She noted Peter’s care for his family and friends. Rachel his daughter also returned to help celebrate and she and Andrew, his son, made a brief speech wishing their Dad a Happy Birthday.

Peter thanked every one for attending and gave a brief history of the family and how his father John and mother Shiela, a girl from England, got together and built their life in Condobolin.