Caden has Successful Week at Touch Football
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Caden on a successful week in Coffs Harbour playing at the State Touch Football Championships. After a week playing against some skillful teams, Caden walked away with 3 tries & was voted MVP for Western Region. “We’re so proud of you, Caden!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Celebrating Father’s Day
Tottenham Central School celebrated Father’s Day early on Friday 4th [...]
Caden has Successful Week at Touch Football
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Caden on a [...]
Students Celebrate Father’s Day With A Special Breakfast
Trundle St Patrick's Parish School welcomed many Dads, Grandads, family [...]
Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to the 21 Tottenham Central School students who represented [...]
Brolga celebrates 80th birthday
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Sports Club was packed on [...]
$5 billion water pledge puts spotlight on Condobolin’s ageing plant
By Melissa Blewitt A proposed $5 billion investment in regional [...]