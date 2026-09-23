Caden has Successful Week at Touch Football

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Caden on a successful week in Coffs Harbour playing at the State Touch Football Championships. After a week playing against some skillful teams, Caden walked away with 3 tries & was voted MVP for Western Region. “We’re so proud of you, Caden!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.