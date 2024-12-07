TCS and St Patrick’s learn about beach safety

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School had NSW Surf Lifesavers visit their school on Tuesday 19th November and invited students from Trundle Central School and the local Preschool to attend.

The NSW Surf Livesavers visited Trundle to share their beach, coastal and inland waterways experiences and knowledge with students with an interactive and engaging presentation. With the holidays fast approaching and many families travelling to the coast for their trips away, this was a vital session for some students.

“K-2 students enjoyed learning all about beach safety at the beach to the bush program run by NSW Surf Life Saving. Thank you to St Patrick’s School for inviting us.” read a post from Trundle Central School.

Source: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School