Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted by the Lambing Flat Young Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers NSW Inc..
This competition provides a platform for both emerging and established writers to showcase their talents.
Excitingly, Taylah recently travelled to Young to receive a Highly Commended certificate for her short story in the Years 7,8,9 cateogory. Congratulations Taylah.
Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
