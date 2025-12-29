Taylah receives award for competition

Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted by the Lambing Flat Young Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers NSW Inc..
This competition provides a platform for both emerging and established writers to showcase their talents.
Excitingly, Taylah recently travelled to Young to receive a Highly Commended certificate for her short story in the Years 7,8,9 cateogory. Congratulations Taylah.
Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

