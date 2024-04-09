Taya, Georgia and Rachel rip in at trials

Congratulations to Condobolin High School’s Taya Donovan, Georgia Clemson and Rachel Grimmond who attended the Under 16’s Girls Rugby League trials on Wednesday, 20 March. All students showed great skill and sportsmanship. Taya and Georgia were successful in being selected in the Under 16’s Girls Western Rugby League Team. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.