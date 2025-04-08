Taronga Zoomobile visits School

On Thursday 20th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a visit from the Taronga Zoomobile, showcasing some of Australia’s native animals.

Ryan from Taronga Zoo was accompanied by Sally from the Lake Cowal Conservation Centre and Uncle Colin Hardy, a Brewarrina Elder.

The students learnt about the habits and habitats of some of our native animals and were entertained with music and storytelling.

A Spotted Python named Min received mixed reactions from both students and staff, with the braver students gently touching her. A Magnificent Tree Frog named Freckle remained in the habitat so as not to damage the skin. Fred, an Eastern Ringtail possum was next, but being nocturnal was keen to sleep. A Bogeye named Reggie was very still, and he was followed by Jermaine an Eastern Blue Tongue.

The students learned about the defense mechanisms and other interesting facts about each animal. Uncle Col entertained the students with dreamtime stories and songs in the transition between animals, with the students taking part enthusiastically. Some chosen students used clapsticks and then there was a display and explanation of various tools and artifacts. Heath and Foday thanked them for coming and sharing their information with everyone.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.