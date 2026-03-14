Taking to the Pool
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual swimming carnival on Thursday, 12 February. O’Brien and Mercy took to the pool, with all students having fun on the day. This year, St Patrick’s Parish School from Trundle joined St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin for a day of swimming fun. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
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