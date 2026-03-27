TAFE Students return for 2026

On Wednesday 18th February, Lake Cargelligo TAFE Campus warmly welcomed students back for the 2026 academic year.

Staff hosted a morning tea, providing students the opportunity to reconnect, and engage with campus staff in a relaxed and supportive environment.

As part of the welcome, students participated in an engagement activity where they wrote down their study goals for Semester one. These goals were placed into envelopes to be revisited at the end of the semester, encouraging reflection, accountability and personal growth throughout their learning journey.

The morning created a positive and motivating start to the year reinforcing the campus’ commitment to supporting student success and encouraging student confidence and belonging.

Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.