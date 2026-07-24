TAFE NSW – West Wyalong Careers and Community Expo

By Melissa Blewitt

TAFE NSW – West Wyalong held a very successful Careers and Community Expo last month.

Ungarie Central School, Lake Cargelligo Central School and West Wyalong High School students attended, bringing enthusiasm, curiosity and thoughtful conversations to the event held at the West Wyalong TAFE Campus grounds.

Around 30 stallholders ensured there was truly something for everyone. This initiative is expected to be held every two years.

“From interactive displays to engaging activities, it was clear just how much time, effort, and creativity went into making the day both meaningful and memorable,” a post on the TAFE NSW – West Wyalong Facebook Page read.

Support from Bland Shire Council and Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations helped bring the Expo to fruition.

TAFE NSW – West Wyalong are looking forward to growing the event and make the 2028 Expo bigger and better.