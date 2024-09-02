Support in Green and Gold

Lake Cargelligo Central School students showed their support for the Australian Olympians that competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by wearing the Australian colours, green and gold on Friday 2nd August. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 29/08/2024By

