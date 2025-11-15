Sue wins the day at Bridge

What a great Melbourne Cup race! Terrific job Jamie! It certainly seemed to be a day for the girls – Sue won Bridge with 5,360 points. Second was Bonnie with 4,890 points. And third was Jan with 4,760 points. All very close results. Sue and Sandra also won on the sweeps. Well done everyone as we all had a very happy, friendly and enjoyable day.

Thanks Jan for organising the sweeps and Max and Bonnie for organising the games and celebration.

We played an individual movement and the cards were good with lots of clubs and singletons and at least two or three slams.

On Wednesday evening we played pairs and the cards again were good, at least for Bonnie and Max who had the best of them. They won with 2,030 points. Jennifer and Jan came second with 880 points, followed by Lorraine and Dick with 760 points.

It must be tough being a spy. I mean how do you know if you are out of invisible ink?

Regards, Bridget.