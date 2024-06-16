Successful Waste 2 Art results

Trundle Central School were again successful in the Waste to Art competition in the High School and Scrap Metal sections.

Beau was successful in both sections with his `Woodcutters` entry. This was made out of an old chain saw and scrap metal.

Makayla was successful in the High School section with `Kenny the Truck` which was made from scrap metal.

Both entries were made under the guidance of Mr Grady in our School to Work program.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.