Successful Waste 2 Art results
Trundle Central School were again successful in the Waste to Art competition in the High School and Scrap Metal sections.
Beau was successful in both sections with his `Woodcutters` entry. This was made out of an old chain saw and scrap metal.
Makayla was successful in the High School section with `Kenny the Truck` which was made from scrap metal.
Both entries were made under the guidance of Mr Grady in our School to Work program.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
