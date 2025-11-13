Successful Twitchathon 2025

Twitchathon Report

My goodness we have so so much to share. So behind. Here is our twitchathon story.

Saturday, 25th October, was Twitchathon day! An 8-hour race where we would travel across the local area trying to spot as many birds as possible. Alarm clocks went off before the sun had risen, picnics were packed, warm coffee sipped and plans set in place. The team met up in Lake Cargelligo before setting off together to start the race at Whoey Tank in Round Hill Nature Reserve.

On arrival we opened our car doors and the landscape was lively with chirps, whistles and calls. Our faces lit up – in nature you never really know what you’re going to get and as the birds move through different areas feeding, you really do need to be in the right place at the right time. The clock then struck our start time, 7.30 AM so without any time to think – we were on the board! The race had begun.

With multiple birds calling at once we recorded a list of birds within seconds! When you are 100% certain of the calls you hear – you can list them without seeing them. Calling profusely – Spiny-cheeked Honeyeaters, White-fronted Honeyeaters, Western Gerygone, and Striped Honeyeaters. Also, right beside us, Mulga Parrots feeding without fear in the grass. Walking further around, we found another 23 species which would bring our total count at the first location, in less than one hour, to 28 birds. A fantastic start to an epic day!

Out we headed to the tipping way, and our youngest team member calls out, “Wedge-tailed Eagle!!!” Sure enough, young Brody had it in the bag and right where he was pointing was a majestic Wedge-tailed Eagle perched at the top of the tree! Wooohooo. Tick!

Further along and running ahead of time, we make the group decision to go off route to try for birds further along the Tipping way. A move we would not regret! Red-backed Kingfisher, Emu and a Little Eagle!! You RIPPER!! We spin the car back around and head for Round Hill Road.

Back on route, a few ticks along Round Hill Road and then a stop at the popular railway waterhole. WOW, birds were everywhere. We had the best views ever of Crested Bellbird, TICK! Another highlight here – a Chestnut Quail Thrush crossing the road. We were chuffed – this was a mallee endemic we would get nowhere else.

Next desination, Booberoi Creek – where we find Brown Treecreepers crawling up the trees by the stacks and Sacred Kingfisher belting out their very familiar “Kek Kek Kek”.

Still running on great time we head to the next destination, team member Beth’s property where we find Pipit and a paddock full of Banded Lapwing. Also, the only place we would see a Laughing Kookaburra.

On track then to Chat Alley, we pulled over and almost not a sound to be heard, it was midday and it was roosting time. We decide to walk off the road through the salt bush and thankfully hear the call of a Brown Songlark and some cute little Zebra Finch pop out from the saltbush. Unfortunately no Crimson or Orange Chat but we do find White here and this would be the second sighting for the trip.

We were really pushing our time with the plan of visiting another private farm (thanks Scott & Ross!) if the clock allowed. We had a spare 15 minutes and figured we could pull it off, stopping at the property gateway someone points “Raptor above!” Binoculars and cameras pointing up, we can’t believe our eyes IT IS A PEREGRINE FALCON!!!! This is the fastest bird in the world and the fastest animal on the planet!! No doubt the best bird for our count and even a lifer for one of our team members.

By 1.30PM it was time to break and we tallied the species to a total of 88 birds.

With just 2 hours left on the clock we knew we would have to work hard and fast. We clocked up another 18 species in town itself with the best bird being an Australian Hobby nesting in Apex Park! Next the famous Lake Cargelligo Sewage ponds, where we find another 13 species with the best Baillons and Spotted Crake – difficult birds to spot as a rule.

The nest destination, Sheet of Water, where we were really hoping to put our waterbird tally up. Again, not a huge variety here but something really special – a pair of White-bellied Sea Eagles perched at the entrance. The raptors had really turned it on for us today!

Edging close to the finish and with just 15 minutes left we pull into Curlew Waters and scan the waters edge. We were aware of Nankeen Night Heron roosting on the other side of the lake. Thankfully & surprisingly, we spot an adult bird tucked in amongst the drooping Willows. Hooray!! Exhausted we sit on the banks of the lake and it just felt so crazy that two new birds would fly right past – a pair of Yellow Rosella’s and a single Pied Cormorant. It was so exciting finding new birds right up until the last few minutes.

Our final tally came to 131 birds. This was our exact score achieved during the 2023 Twitchathon. Yet both years were so different. This year was so dry in comparison which resulted in fewer migratory birds visiting the area. So even though there was less variety – we still managed to keep up our score with a lot of luck on the day this time round.

We also reached our target of raising $500 for endangered Far Eastern Curlews – and this is all thanks to you, our supporters. Thank you so, so much.

Overall, the day and the experience was an absolute blast!! The Lake Cargelligo area is such an exciting place to explore when you love nature and this is because of the changing landscape. One minute you are out in the mallee walking along the red sandy roads amongst spinifex and broombush and then a few hours later you are looking across one of the largest inland lakes in the state! This is what allows for such a large variety of birds and the birds truly are one of Lake Cargelligo’s biggest and best assets. We hope that our score highlights this!

Cant wait for next year!!

Report and Images sourced from Lake Cargelligo Birds Facebook page.