Successful Trundle Ladies Golf Tournament

By Hayley Egan

On Sunday 24th May, Trundle Golf Club hosted the 2026 Ladies Golf Open Tournament.

A total of 36 players competed, with beautiful weather on the day.

The Division 1 Scratch winner was Mandy Martin from Nyngan. Debbie Matheson from Nyngan was runner up.

Dale Matthews from Parkes was the winner of Division 1 Handicap with Robyn Harris from Nyngan placing second.

In Division 1 Stableford, Marina Kennedy from Nyngan came first with Sally Crosby from Forbes coming second.

The Division 2 Scratch winner was Annette Webster from Nyngan. Bek McKay from Trangie placed second.

Maureen Ridley from Dubbo was the winner of Division 2 Handicap with Alison Morriss from Nyngan placing second.

In Division 2 Stableford, Narelle Sunderland from Trundle came first. Lise Herbert from Nyngan came second.

The 9 Hole Front Stableford winner was Jan Pawsey from Condobolin. Michelle Owens from Albert was the 9 Hole Back Stableford winner.

Veterans award was presented to Bek McKay from Trangie.

Michelle Owen from Albert was the was the winner of the Longest Drive 0-22, Longest Drive 23-30 went to Maureen Ridley from Dubbo and Longest Drive 31+ went to Tash Hurley from Condobolin.

Nearest To the Pin 0-22 went to Robyn Harris from Nyngan while Vicki Hanlon from Condobolin won the Nearest To the Pin 23-30 and Narelle Sunderland from Trundle won Nearest To the Pin 30+.

All players enjoyed a day of fun, great hospitality, friendship and golf.