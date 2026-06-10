Successful Trundle Ladies Golf Tournament
By Hayley Egan
On Sunday 24th May, Trundle Golf Club hosted the 2026 Ladies Golf Open Tournament.
A total of 36 players competed, with beautiful weather on the day.
The Division 1 Scratch winner was Mandy Martin from Nyngan. Debbie Matheson from Nyngan was runner up.
Dale Matthews from Parkes was the winner of Division 1 Handicap with Robyn Harris from Nyngan placing second.
In Division 1 Stableford, Marina Kennedy from Nyngan came first with Sally Crosby from Forbes coming second.
The Division 2 Scratch winner was Annette Webster from Nyngan. Bek McKay from Trangie placed second.
Maureen Ridley from Dubbo was the winner of Division 2 Handicap with Alison Morriss from Nyngan placing second.
In Division 2 Stableford, Narelle Sunderland from Trundle came first. Lise Herbert from Nyngan came second.
The 9 Hole Front Stableford winner was Jan Pawsey from Condobolin. Michelle Owens from Albert was the 9 Hole Back Stableford winner.
Veterans award was presented to Bek McKay from Trangie.
Michelle Owen from Albert was the was the winner of the Longest Drive 0-22, Longest Drive 23-30 went to Maureen Ridley from Dubbo and Longest Drive 31+ went to Tash Hurley from Condobolin.
Nearest To the Pin 0-22 went to Robyn Harris from Nyngan while Vicki Hanlon from Condobolin won the Nearest To the Pin 23-30 and Narelle Sunderland from Trundle won Nearest To the Pin 30+.
All players enjoyed a day of fun, great hospitality, friendship and golf.
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