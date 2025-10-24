Successful Tottenham Gymkhana

Tottenham Gymkhana Report

In an incredible display of community spirit, Tottenham did it again!

The recent Tottenham Horse Sports & Gymkhana, with 183 horse and rider combinations registered for Saturday’s Gymkhana events, plus an additional 210 runs in the Arena Sorting on Sunday it is no wonder that the weekend has become a landmark on calendars throughout the state.

With only a small committee of a dozen, the extended community and friends pitched in to provide an amazing weekend of camaraderie and friendly rivalry in an event that is becoming increasingly recognised as the best of its kind.

Many locals and supporters joined in, either on stop-watches, turning sausages on the barbecue, selling raffle tickets or providing refreshments across the Tottenham Racecourse over the weekend.

Events started on Friday evening with dinner and drinks at strong supporter, Tottenham Hotel, then an early start on Saturday into the saddle for competitors, which soon merged into an afternoon and evening of family-friendly, old-fashioned fun under the lights on the lawn in front of the bar, sustained by a Lions barbecue. A couple of quiet hours snoozing under the stars before the first riders entered the Arena Sorting with dew still on the ground.

Families and mixed teams competed throughout Sunday with cattle provided by Waitara Angus, pulling up in the early afternoon, nurtured by the Tottenham Central School P&C committee and the Bean Train, before a light shower settled the dust on the fabulous facilities at the Tottenham Racecourse and Showground.

Event secretary, Lynette Jarvis, said, “The committee is fully aware that events like this don’t just happen. Even if our team gets everything coordinated, we can’t provide a weekend such as this without our amazing sponsors, fabulous competitors, and outstanding volunteers. We really value each and every one of them!” she said.

Lynette went on to say that the committee was overwhelmed and incredibly moved.

She noted the deep respect shared among everyone in attendance during the one-minute silence held to honour Lyn Brown, a long-term committee member and passionate Gymkhana advocate. Lyn’s dedication and enthusiasm inspired many throughout her years of service, making the tribute especially heartfelt and meaningful.

Despite exhaustion following the weekend, the committee is humbled by the support it receives, evaluating its successes and looking for ways to improve, ready for the 2026 event.

KEY RESULTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Overall High Points, and recipient of the Anne Semler Memorial Shield: Isla Ross

Total Diesel Repairs, under 10 High Point: Roly Barrett, Violet Mitchell (equal)

Bomack Pastoral High Point Adult: Brooke Holland

Horse-Wear Repairs AGE DIVISION CHAMPIONS:

• Led: Sophie Churchill

• Under 8’s: Roly Barrett

• 8 & under 10: Violet Mitchell

• 10 & Under 12: Ella Kilmartin

• 12 & Under 14: Abi Bembrick

• 14 & Under 16: Isla Ross

• 16 & Under 18: Ben Caruana

• 18 & Under 46: Brooke Holland

• 46 & over: Mark Dawson

Dan Guthrie SOLO SORTING:

• Youth: Bella Reilly (00:31.97)

• Open: Mooney (David Wright) (00:22.75)

Ben Furney Flour Mills and Sarah Jane Fine Foods GOOD Times awards (best event times)

• Barrel: Brooke Holland (19.75)

• Bending: Karl Wicks (11.44)

• Flag Race: Ben Caruana (42.31)

• Straight Barrel: Lisa Martin (22.27)

• Keyhole: Lisa Martin (5.84)

Gymkhana Golden Shoe: (for the most footsteps taken by a non-horse-rider on Saturday until 4pm): Zoe-Elise Larkings (16,907)

Moogenilla Angus SHOWJUMPING:

• X-bar, 12 years & under: Briley Fitzgerald & Chicken

• X-bar, over 12 years: Ruby Millgate & Bohdi

• 50cm, 12 years & under: Charlotte Caruana & Rex

• 50cm, over 12 years: Ava Cummings & Elle

• 75cm, OPEN: Brooke Holland & Occy

Rusty Spur & Co FANCY DRESS, Division 1:

• Sophie Churchill, Reggie

Rusty Spur & Co FANCY DRESS, Division 2:

• Olivia Beard, Belle.

Liberty Rural Lucky Draw for a $100 fuel voucher from pre-nominations: Georgia Bates

Elders Trangie TEAM BARREL: Peyton Callaghan, Emily Simmons, Ella Kilmartin (combined time: 57.92)

Tottenham Rural Trading TEAMS CHALLENGE: Longy’s Kids Longy (horse), Fraser (foot-runner), Sana (bike) combined time 44.6

Porters Rural Fencing DRAG RACE: 1st : Robert Adam

Jenny Evans’ Dummy Spitting:

• Gents: David Greig (8.43m)

• Ladies: Stacey McMaster (5.54m)

RAFFLE: An extensive list of prizes from generous sponsors and their recipients have been identified on Facebook.

Sunday, Aquawest ARENA SORTING, with thanks to cattle donor Waitara Angus, cattle carters Dicks Taxi and Bomack Pastoral, and chief yardsman Tank Ryan.:

Elders Trangie YOUTH: ‘Bogan Heroes’, Fraser, Ally & Jock (1:17.47 – 10)

2C Photography FAMILY: ‘Donnies Girls’, Don, Toby & Jemima (1:03.22 – 10)

Lou’s Leather OPEN: ‘Rum Runners’, Stacey, Kaylah & Connor (1:01.84 -10)

Mooney & Jane ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD: Sophie Thornton

Report and Image Credits: Contributed by Lynette Jarvis.